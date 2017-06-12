Castle Hall getting a face lift: How ...

Castle Hall getting a face lift: How it's adding value to Downtown Monroe

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Castle Hall is more than one hundred years old, and officials say restoring it will hopefully bring a little more value to the downtown area. The three story building was built in 1892 and was first inhabited by the Knights of Pythias, an organization whose mission was to take care of sick families and widows of the war.

