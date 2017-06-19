Bulls in the Streets' set loose June 24 in Monroe
BULLS IN the Streets will bring the spirit of Spain's Running of the Bulls to participants and spectators alike on June 24. The event is a fundraiser for Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and Monroe's Roe City Rollers roller derby team.
