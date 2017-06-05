Another judge under fire in 5th JDC
Whether James "Jimbo" Stephens, the chief judge at Fifth Judicial District Court, continues to preside over a hazardous waste lawsuit in Richland Parish provoked an exchange of accusations between the judge and a Monroe attorney who represents the plaintiffs in the case. Stephens said earlier this week he would not recuse, or remove, himself from David Dewayne Stowe Sr. and others v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 2
|neeter
|42
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC