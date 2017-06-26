26th Annual Ronald McDonald Big Bass ...

26th Annual Ronald McDonald Big Bass Tournament

For the last 26 years, wranglers have gone to Lazarre Park in West Monroe to try to get the biggest bass over the weekend, which helps them win cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize. The tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald house, which is a home away from home for families with children in the hospital.

