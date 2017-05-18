West Monroe man booked on attempted automobile theft
A West Monroe man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted automobile theft after the suspect was observed sitting inside another man's truck. The complainant told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies he saw Dustin Allen Rose, 23, of 802 Janna Drive, West Monroe, inside his truck.
