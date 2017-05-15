Union Parish man accused of molesting teenager
A 21-year-old Bernice man has been arrested accused of molesting a 16-year-old juvenile for the past several years. Erick Logan Walker, 350 Weldon Church Rd., was arrested after an investigation by Union Parish sheriff's detectives who had received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services.
