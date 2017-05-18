Single bid for Cheniere timber work
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed Monday to hire a West Monroe logging company to thin timber along the banks of Cheniere Lake. A bid from Louisiana Environmental Group LLC was the only bid submitted for the Police Jury's consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC