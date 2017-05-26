School custodian on leave over racial...

School custodian on leave over racially charged rant

5 hrs ago

A custodian at Lakeshore Elementary School was placed on administrative leave with pay after posting on social media that if there's a race war "we must show no mercy. Kids, old , women, they all must be put down."

