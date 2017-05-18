OPSO books man on drug charges, resisting arrest
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several charges last week including resisting an officer after a lengthy car chase as well as a pursuit on foot. An automobile carrying a passenger identified as Louis J. Greenburg Jr., 37, of 530 Woodhaven Drive, Monroe, was found to be traveling without brake lights, according to a May 13 arrest report.
