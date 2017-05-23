NE Delta HSA chooses top entry of student-produced public service announcements
Northeast Delta Human Services Authority , which directs the operation of community-based services for citizens with mental health issues, addictive disorders, developmental disabilities and prevention services, announced today that it chose Richwood Middle School's public service announcement as the top entry. NE Delta HSA awarded mini-grant funding to Wossman High School and Richwood Middle School in March to produce PSAs that promote healthy behaviors among youth.
