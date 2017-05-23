Monroe police investigating Wednesday...

Monroe police investigating Wednesday shooting at County Market

22 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident at 1920 Louisville Avenue, that occurred on May 24, 2017 at approximately 12:15 a.m. At this time in the investigation we can confirm that a County Market store employee observed a black male and a black female attempting to break in a vehicle located in the County Market parking lot. When the store employee intervened, the male suspect fired shots in the direction of the store employee striking the employee in the thigh area.

