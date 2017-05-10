Monroe man accused of yelling in neighborhood: 'I want to hurt someone or myself'
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after a complaint was received the man was yelling in the road in Pecan Lake Estates in Monroe. Alphonso Bingham, 44, of 350 Ranchette Road, Monroe, was accused of yelling, "I want to hurt someone or myself," according to the May 5 arrest report.
