Monroe man accused of criminal mischief
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief in light of the suspect's calls last week to 911 and to law enforcement authorities requesting help. Pete McCotry, 31, of 302 Michael Ave., Monroe, had notified local law enforcement on several occasions recently, submitting complaints later discovered to not entail any criminal activity, according to the May 19 arrest report.
Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
