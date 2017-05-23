Man found passed out in parking lot, ...

Man found passed out in parking lot, arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

A Monroe man found sleeping in the parking lot at a store in southern Monroe was arrested last week on suspicion of remaining after being forbidden. Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies found Edgar B. Williams, 53, of 1501 S. 10th St., Monroe, in the parking lot of the Tobacco Mart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May 10 knoe 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar '17 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar '17 Carlos R 7
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC