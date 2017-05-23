Man found passed out in parking lot, arrested
A Monroe man found sleeping in the parking lot at a store in southern Monroe was arrested last week on suspicion of remaining after being forbidden. Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies found Edgar B. Williams, 53, of 1501 S. 10th St., Monroe, in the parking lot of the Tobacco Mart.
