Man arrested for attempted break-in at WM home
A Monroe man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling after a woman claimed the suspect tried to force his way inside her home in West Monroe. The woman told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies that Charles Alan George, 27, of 1604 Hwy 134, Monroe, tried to raise the windows of her home or to pry open her door after he tried to jerk her door open.
