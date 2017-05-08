Louisiana man sets 'Naked and Afraid' record ina
Jeremy McCaa, of Monroe, Louisiana, stayed in the swamps for 25 days, longer than any other competitor on the show. Louisiana man sets 'Naked and Afraid' record in Atchafalaya Basin Jeremy McCaa, of Monroe, Louisiana, stayed in the swamps for 25 days, longer than any other competitor on the show.
