Louisiana hospital operator again falls behind on payments

The operator of two Louisiana state-owned hospitals is again in a dispute with Louisiana State University's medical school over unpaid debts. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Shreveport, told senators Friday the medical school is owed $12 million from the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, which runs the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals previously managed by LSU.

