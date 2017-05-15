Library kicks off summer reading program on May 20

The Ouachita Parish Public Library plans to host its free event "SummerFest" on Saturday, May 20, as its kickoff to the 2017 Summer Reading Challenges for all age groups. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the Main Branch at the corner of North 19th and Hudson Lane in Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.