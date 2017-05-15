Library kicks off summer reading program on May 20
The Ouachita Parish Public Library plans to host its free event "SummerFest" on Saturday, May 20, as its kickoff to the 2017 Summer Reading Challenges for all age groups. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the Main Branch at the corner of North 19th and Hudson Lane in Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC