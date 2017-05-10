Jonesville man confused about his loc...

Jonesville man confused about his location arrested for criminal trespass

A Jonesville man who believed he was in Franklin Parish was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week in West Monroe. A complainant told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies that Adam W. Grant, 33, of 154 Cut Off Road, Jonesville, appeared to be intoxicated and came into his shop, making threats to cause bodily harm.

