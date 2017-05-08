Discover Monroe-West Monroe Bus Tour
Five attractions in six hours, that's what some locals got to experience as they played tourist for the day on what's known as the Discover Monroe-West Monroe Bus Tour. "I'm a curious person, so I like to see sights I haven't seen before, so if there's a place I haven't been I like to go see what it's about," says Nellie Hobbs.
