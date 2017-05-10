Courtesy: KNOE 8 News

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News

There are 1 comment on the KNOE-TV Monroe story from Yesterday, titled Courtesy: KNOE 8 News. In it, KNOE-TV Monroe reports that:

Pastors in Monroe and West Monroe are sounding off on President Trump's "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty" executive order. The pastors of Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe and North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe say their congregations don't attend church to listen to politicians.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
knoe

Edison, NJ

#1 2 hrs ago
Knoe
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr 10 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar '17 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar '17 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar '17 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar '17 Carlos R 7
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb '17 Eagle 12 297
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC