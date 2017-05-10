Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Pastors in Monroe and West Monroe are sounding off on President Trump's "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty" executive order. The pastors of Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe and North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe say their congregations don't attend church to listen to politicians.
