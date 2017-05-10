City of Monroe observes National Dri...

City of Monroe observes National Drinking Water Week

The city of Monroe held several events this week in observance of National Drinking Water Week, a countrywide observance on the value of clean drinking water in citizens' daily lives. "Water is a great and precious natural resource," said Mayor Jamie Mayo, who issued a proclamation during a news conference Monday.

