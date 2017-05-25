Boil Advisory issued for the Brownville Water System
The Brownville Water System is experiencing issues with the water system due to a 6" tee on the water main that needed repair. A contractor replaced a portion of the water main that interrupted the water services affecting the residents at 1000, 1100, 1102, 1104, 1106, 1108, 1120, 1124, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1308, and 1310 Bailey St., West Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skype fun
|20 hr
|summerun1
|1
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC