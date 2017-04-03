West Monroe woman accused of threaten...

West Monroe woman accused of threatening girlfriend with knife

Tuesday

It started with a call to police Tuesday morning, when the victim said she was fighting with her live-in girlfriend of three years. In a police report, the victim said Cassandra Hixon came into her bedroom with a butcher knife, accusing her of cheating on her with a man.

