West Monroe woman accused of threatening girlfriend with knife
It started with a call to police Tuesday morning, when the victim said she was fighting with her live-in girlfriend of three years. In a police report, the victim said Cassandra Hixon came into her bedroom with a butcher knife, accusing her of cheating on her with a man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|1 hr
|Jerkoff
|25
|Gonna miss it
|23 hr
|Ky me
|1
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC