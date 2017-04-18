Video: Watch as 18-wheeler buckles on I-20 in West Monroe
KNOE 8 viewer Daniel Hoover's dash cam was recording when an 18-wheeler's load caused the trailer to buckle under its weight early Tuesday morning. I-20 has since been cleared and has been reopened, but the accident caused quite a delay for a lot of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|6 hr
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC