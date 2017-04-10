ULM Wind Ensemble last public performance of semester tonight
The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Visual and Performing Art's presents the ULM Wind Ensemble in its last public performance of the semester tonight , at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Theater. The performance is free and open to the public.
