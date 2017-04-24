Two teenagers arrested in connection ...

Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of Union Parish burglaries

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A 17-year-old has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's deputies in a series of vehicle burglaries in the Rocky Branch area, including one owned by a parish constable. A 15-year-old male juvenile also was arrested in connection with the burglaries that included a number of guns taken from the constable's vehicle and a neighbor's vehicle on Acree Road.

