Truck drives into home on Trenton Street in West Monroe
A truck drove into a home on Trenton Street in West Monroe. No one was seriously hurt, but the family says, it was definitely a close call.
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|15
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
