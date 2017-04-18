Subpoenas of judges worry court, lawyers
Monroe attorney Sedric Banks must explain why he subpoenaed two judges in a Winnsboro lawsuit that has digressed into a dispute about whether Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty should be recused from presiding over the case, according to a court order issued last week. In his court order, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge James "Jimbo" Stephens instructed Banks to specify his reasons for the subpoenas during an April 11 hearing at the Franklin Parish Courthouse in Winnsboro.
