Joann Mangum and Michelle Griffin joined us to talk about the Squirrel's Memorial Ride Scavenger Hunt in memory of Jimmy "Squirrel" Langston. Jimmy "Squirrel" Langston was a lifelong resident of Monroe, West Monroe area and the owner operator of Squirrel & Sherry Motorcycle Shop of West Monroe, La.

