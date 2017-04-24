Prosecution: Phone calls about Mr. Wonder case defense tactic to get change of venue
The trial for the former Monroe children's television host known as Mr. Wonder is set to begin in August. Frank Selas is accused of sexually assaulting a child during a 1970s camping trip in Rapides Parish.
