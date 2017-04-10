Passenger Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash i...

Passenger Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Ouachita Parish

Monday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A woman died last night after the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a utility pole after being struck by another vehicle. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., on Sunday April 9, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on LA 139 at Rowland Road.

