Passenger Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Ouachita Parish
A woman died last night after the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a utility pole after being struck by another vehicle. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., on Sunday April 9, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on LA 139 at Rowland Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Mon
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC