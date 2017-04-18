Overton Brooks VA to hold Veterans Town Hall April 27 in Monroe
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will host a Town Hall and outreach event on Thursday, April 27th 2017, from 5-6 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, 1800 Bienville Dr. Monroe, LA 71201. The event will take place in the ULM School of Pharmacy in Room 110.
