OPSB selects produce vendor
The Ouachita Parish School Board voted unanimously to select Robertson Produce Inc. of Monroe as its provider of fresh fruits, vegetables, produce and eggs during the board's regular meeting Tuesday. Previously, the School Board was dinged with a finding in a financial audit for spending some $267,000 with Robertson Produce during the 2015-2016 fiscal year without complying with the state's bid laws.
