Murder charges dropped against Houston man aftera
Aaron Wayne Cotton, 31, of Houston, is no longer facing charges in the 2013 shooting death of Kendra Crump, 27, of Monroe, Louisiana, at a Beaumont hotel. Cotton was found not guilty earlier this year in the aggravated robbery of Crump, who was shot in the chest during a robbery at the Knight's Inn in Beaumont.
