Murder charges dropped against Housto...

Murder charges dropped against Houston man aftera

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Aaron Wayne Cotton, 31, of Houston, is no longer facing charges in the 2013 shooting death of Kendra Crump, 27, of Monroe, Louisiana, at a Beaumont hotel. Cotton was found not guilty earlier this year in the aggravated robbery of Crump, who was shot in the chest during a robbery at the Knight's Inn in Beaumont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype 7 hr hottieloleric 18
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar 23 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar 21 GaggleofGooses 2
News The Price Is Right coming to Monroe Mar 15 Mardick 1
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Mar 9 Carlos R 7
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb '17 Eagle 12 297
Kasey Barnett Feb '17 WHO 2
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC