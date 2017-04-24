Monroe museum offering summer art programs for children
"Adventures in Art" with Jenny Burnham Ages 5 - 8 Date: June 5 - 9 Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Learn drawing and design skills while experimenting with a variety of materials. Students will try their hand at sculpture, drawing, painting, printmaking, and more! Students will tour the museum and develop art vocabulary.
