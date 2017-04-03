Monroe man arrested for promoting pro...

Monroe man arrested for promoting prostitution

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Wednesday morning, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies received a call about a possible kidnapping, which lead to the arrest of 24-year-old Julius Spencer Woodard. According to the affidavit, deputies responded to a complaint claiming that a missing female, engaging in the act of prostitution, was in a room at the Motel 6 on Martin Luther King in Monroe.

