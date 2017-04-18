Monroe man allegedly tells ex-girlfriend that he will burn her house down
Police arrested Bobby Ray Thomas after he allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home unannounced, threatening to burn it down. According to the arrest report, that's when she left and called police.
