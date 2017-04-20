Monroe City Council approves Mayo's budget
THE MONROE City Council, shown above, agreed last week to finally adopt a $62-million operating budget for the city as proposed by Mayor Jamie Mayo, without any changes. The Monroe City Council agreed last week to finally adopt a $62-million operating budget for the city as proposed by Mayor Jamie Mayo, without any changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Wed
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC