Monroe City Council approves Mayo's budget

Yesterday

THE MONROE City Council, shown above, agreed last week to finally adopt a $62-million operating budget for the city as proposed by Mayor Jamie Mayo, without any changes. The Monroe City Council agreed last week to finally adopt a $62-million operating budget for the city as proposed by Mayor Jamie Mayo, without any changes.

