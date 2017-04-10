Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen 201...

Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen 2017 crowned

Monday Apr 10

Alana Lewis represented the Louisiana Watermelon Festival at the 2017 Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen pageant Sunday, April 9 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and will continue her journey by competing for the national title in Orlando in July. She is a Junior at Haughton High School and a member of the National Honor Society.

