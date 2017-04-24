Here's what you could buy today for the Louisiana Purchase

At the time, Napoleon Bonaparte - once intent upon expanding the French empire - offered the 530 million acres of territory to the United States through James Monroe and Robert Livingston, who had traveled to France in the hopes of brokering a $10 million deal for West Florida and New Orleans. The pair accepted on behalf of Jefferson, who was back stateside but unsure of the constitutional legality of such a deal.

