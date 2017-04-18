Head-on crash kills West Monroe man

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., on Saturday April 15, 2017, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles on LA 616 near Caldwell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Mazda pick-up truck, driven by 73-year- old Bracie Smith of West Monroe, LA, was traveling east on LA 616, when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 72-year- old Danny Johnson of Downsville, LA.

