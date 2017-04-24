Gov. Edwards Announces $274 Million Expansion in Northeast Louisiana
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined President and CEO Michael Doss of Graphic Packaging International Inc. and CEO Scott Sureddin of DHL Supply Chain, North America, to announce the companies will make a combined $274 million capital investment in Northeast Louisiana and develop a 1.27 million-square-foot folding carton plant and logistics center in Monroe. In West Monroe, Graphic Packaging will continue to reinvest in its paper manufacturing location, including upgrades to the mill's paper machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC