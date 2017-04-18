Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
From the steps of the Ouachita Parish Courthouse, all the way to Monroe City Hall, more than 50 people marched together on Earth Day in support of science. "These issues affect everyone in every part of the world, even in small rural area like Monroe," says organizer Joy Robinson.
Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
