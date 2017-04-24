Congressman, chief aide subpoenaed

Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham and his chief of staff were issued subpoenas last week as part of an ongoing controversy surrounding a Monroe attorney's efforts to secure the recusal of Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty from his case. The April 20 subpoenas issued to Abraham, R-Alto, and his chief aide, Luke Letlow, of Start, ordered the pair to appear at the Franklin Parish Courthouse in Winnsboro next week for a hearing concerning Doughty's possible recusal from a 2014 breach of contract lawsuit, KT Farms and others v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.