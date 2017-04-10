Community invited to conflict resolution session Saturday
A Monroe group wants parents and youth to attend an event at Carroll High School Saturday designed to build relationships and break down barriers. CITIES will host Real Talk, Conflict Resolution Session at Carroll High School 2939 Renwick Street Monroe, from 12 - 3 p.m. CITIES is hosting this free event to engage parents and youth with necessary skills for creating self-efficacy in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Mon
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC