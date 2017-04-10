Community invited to conflict resolution session Saturday

A Monroe group wants parents and youth to attend an event at Carroll High School Saturday designed to build relationships and break down barriers. CITIES will host Real Talk, Conflict Resolution Session at Carroll High School 2939 Renwick Street Monroe, from 12 - 3 p.m. CITIES is hosting this free event to engage parents and youth with necessary skills for creating self-efficacy in our community.

Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.