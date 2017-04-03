Coast Professional, Inc. donates to L...

Coast Professional, Inc. donates to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries

1 hr ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

On Wednesday, Coast Professional, Inc. presented a check for $7,000 to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries at Coast's West Monroe office. Coast's donation is a result of Coast's dress down for charity program in which employees donate $20 or more for the option to wear jeans and business casual attire for the month.

