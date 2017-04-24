Brides of the Flora-Bama: Inside the bachelorette party hotspot
In the last few years, the Flora-Bama Lounge and Package at the Alabama-Florida state line has been one of the most popular venues to toss a bachelorette party. From April to the end of May, each Friday and Saturday night, brides-to-be and their bridal parties arrive after dinner, and when the sun goes down to party before tying the knot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar '17
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC