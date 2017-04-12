12th annual Unity Rally in Monroe
Robert Wagner, President of Hellfighters and Danny Trichell, V.P. of Hellfighters joined us in studio to talk about the Unity Rally. Unity Rally is a gathering of family and friends to enjoy fellowship and hear good preaching, good food, contemporary praise and worship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype
|Mon
|21 skype
|17
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar 23
|Cside211
|41
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar 21
|GaggleofGooses
|2
|The Price Is Right coming to Monroe
|Mar 15
|Mardick
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Mar 9
|Carlos R
|7
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb '17
|Eagle 12
|297
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb '17
|WHO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC