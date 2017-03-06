West Monroe man booked on meth possession
A West Monroe man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone after Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies stopped the suspect walking on Smith Street in West Monroe. According to the Feb. 21 arrest affidavit, Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 28, of 100 Lynn St., West Monroe, appeared "overly nervous."
